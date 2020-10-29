Sad he has no friends at all  Warne concerned Samuels needs 'help

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has claimed West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels needs ‘serious help’ after recent posts that denigrated both the bowler himself and England all-rounder, Ben Stokes.

The comments, which were posted to Samuels’ Instagram page, called Stokes a ‘bitch’ and a ‘white boy’ and also made lewd suggestions regarding the player’s wife. The comments came after Stokes recently revealed his difficult experiences in New Zealand quarantine, which he insisted he would not visit on his worst enemy, 'not even Marlon Samuels'. Stokes and Samuels have been part of a long-running feud that goes back to 2015 but the level of vitriol caught many by surprise.

Warne and Samuels have also had a fierce rivalry over the years but it’s not clear what the trigger was to involve the former spinner this time around. In criticising Warne, Samuels brought up an alleged incident involving a girlfriend of the Australian and claimed he was ‘begging jobs in cricket.’

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments