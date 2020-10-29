Bennett happy with patience shown by WI selectors

JAMAICA's former National Cricket Coach Junior Bennett says while question marks remain about the West Indies opening position, he is pleased regional selectors have been patient with players struggling for form.

Left-hand opener John Campbell, who tallied only 84 runs in six innings at an average of 16.8 when West Indies lost 1-2 to England in the summer, was named to the 15-man Test squad which leaves for New Zealand this week.

Critics have pointed to Campbell's technical weaknesses against the sideways movement and swing typically on offer in English conditions. They argue that the 27-year-old Jamaican, whose career average is 25.46 after nine Tests, will suffer the same fate in similar conditions down under.

“John struggled in England but it was good to see the selectors giving him another opportunity to prove himself, as personally, I don't like the chop and changing of teams. I am just hoping that John digs deep and makes full use of it,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

Campbell had entered the England series in decent enough form, scoring two centuries while gathering 491 runs at an average of 32.73 in the last regional first-class campaign.

