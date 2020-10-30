'Holder still wasted at 8' - Bradshaw

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bradshaw believes WI skipper Jason Holder would be better-suited batting higher up the order but insists the team must solve its stability issues first.

Holder, the top-ranked Test all-rounder in the world, typically bats at 8th. So far, the majority of his contributions have been with the ball, but he has shown he can do plenty of damage for the team with the bat as well.

“I’ve said before he needs to move up the order, eighth and so forth was too low and that was based on the facts, when you look at how well he was batting and his average compared to the rest of the batting unit. He was one of better batsmen so he is a wasted talent batting at eight,” Bradshaw told the Mason and Guest Radio program.

