West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick has urged the players to raise their game for the series against New Zealand set to run from November 27 to December 15.

The West Indies have travelled with two squads that will play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches during the three-week tour.

The contingent that arrived in Auckland on Thursday travelled to Christchurch where they will be in quarantine before they begin preparing for the series against the Black Caps and Estwick believes the players need to seize the moment.

“I think we’ve got to win series now. We win the odd Test match – you can look at all the teams we’ve played in the last two years – we’ve won one Test match, but we haven’t won the series,” Estwick said.

