Cricket commentator Michael Holding believes Nicholas Pooran should be playing Test cricket despite the fact that he has not played much first-class cricket.

The former West Indies fast bowler believes that had Pooran, and a couple of others, had been in the West Indies team in England this past summer, the outcome of the series might have been different.

During the #Raisethebat series in England in July, the West Indies won the first Test in Southampton only to be comprehensibly beaten in the next two matches at Old Trafford and subsequently lose the series 2-1.

Darren Bravo and Shimron Heymyer had declined invitations to participate citing safety concerns but Pooran was never considered for selection. Holding believes that had those three been there things might have been different.

“They were competitive against England without, in my opinion, three of their better batsmen. Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer chose not to come and they didn’t select Nicholas Pooran, who I think is very talented and should be playing Test cricket,” Holding said during an interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly.

Read more at SportsMax