Controversial West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, according to reports.

Samuels, 39, who was named Player of the Match in the finals of the 2012 and 2016 ICC World T20 finals, reportedly informed Cricket West Indies on Wednesday of his decision to end his contentious playing career.

The decision comes on the heels of his public feud with England cricketer Ben Stokes. However, there is nothing to suggest the two issues are related.

Samuels made his Test debut for the West Indies in December 2000 against Australia and went on to play 71 Tests in which he scored 3917 runs at an average of 32.64, having scored seven centuries and 54 half-centuries. He played his last Test for the West Indies in 2016.

He also played 207 ODIs in which he amassed 5606 runs, averaging 32.97, and included 10 centuries and 30 half-centuries. He played his last ODI in December 2018 against Bangladesh.

