Da Silva eager to make full use of New Zealand opportunity

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva admits he is thrilled with the prospect of another opportunity to showcase his ability after recently arriving in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old was last selected as part of the team’s tour to England after a solid performance in the regional four-day competition. Da Silva led the T&T Red Force’s batting with 507 runs, a high score of 113, and an average of 50.70.

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot like what I did on the tour of England earlier this year. It’s really good to be playing red-ball cricket again and being back with the West Indies team,” Da Silva told West Indies Cricket.

