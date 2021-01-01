Like the CPL, the 2021 Regional Super 50 competition will likely be held in one country as Cricket West Indies attempts to get competitions back up and running in the Caribbean. And, like the CPL that was held in Trinidad in late August, there will be no spectators.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave provided some insight as to what this hybrid form of the competition could look like during an interview on SportsNation Live on Nationwide Radio in Jamaica on Saturday.

“I think at this stage it looks like flying in the six regional teams to one country to host the tournament across two venues. We think realistically for us to put on the best tournament that we possibly can then we need at least eight weeks of preparation in order to make sure that the training pitches, the practice pitches, and the grounds are in the best possible condition so that we can sustain as many games as possible in a short period of time,” Grave said.

The CWI said he didn’t see where it would be possible to get crowds into the stadia but they would be working closely with the host board and the host government from the ministry of sport and ministry of health perspective to make sure that the players are safe and that the community and country are safe.

