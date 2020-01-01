The 2020 season of the Hero CPL is one that Jamaican allrounder Rovman Powell would want to quickly forget.

In 11 matches, 10 of which he batted, Powell scored 106 runs at an average of 11.77 and had a top score of 33. His strike rate was an anemic 86.88.

“It’s an important tour, not just for the West Indies but also for me,” Powell said while addressing the media during a virtual press conference from Christchurch, New Zealand where the team is in quarantine.

“Not scoring a lot of runs in CPL, that is behind me. It was a difficult competition for me but, I have brighter things now. I have three T20 games that I am looking forward to so hopefully I can put my best foot forward with quality training sessions leading up to this game.”

