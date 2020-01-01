Hetmyer shines as Delhi Capitals book place in first IPL final

Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 22-ball 42 today as the Delhi Capitals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to book a spot in Tuesday’s final of the 2020 IPL.

It is their first trip ever to an IPL final where they face four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Hetmyer hit four fours and a six and shared in a 52-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan who top-scored for the Capitals with a 50-ball 78.

The half-century stand came up in just 25 balls with Hetmyer scoring 34 of them as the Capitals raced towards their match-winning total of 189 for 3.

Man of the Match Marcus Stoinis opened the batting with Dhawan and scored 38 from 27 balls. He and Dhawan scored 50 runs from just 29 balls and were 65 without loss after six overs. Stoinis was unbeaten on 33 and Dhawan 30.

The pair took the score to 86 when Stoinis was bowled by Rashid Khan in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer joined Dhawan and together they took the score to 126 when Jason Holder had Iyer caught at mid-off for 21.

Hetmyer and Dhawan then took the Sunrisers’ bowling to task scoring at just about 12 runs an over. The Guyanese batsman was particularly harsh on the West Indies captain hitting him for four fours in the 18th over that yielded 18 runs.

