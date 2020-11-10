Stafanie Taylor’s Player of the Match performance helped Adelaide Strikers pull off a nail-biting six-run win over the Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

Coming in a number-five Taylor scored a 48-ball 60 that included seven fours and a six rescuing Adelaide from a precarious 26 for 4 and hauling them to a respectable 127 for 9 before being last out on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Only Amanda-Jade Wellington, who scored 21 from 22 balls, scored any runs of note to support the Jamaica and West Indies captain. Together they put on 43 for the fifth wicket which helped Adelaide recover somewhat from a disastrous start as Sophie Molineux (3 for 20) and Rosemarie Mair (2 for 14) wreaked havoc on Adelaide’s line up.

Needing 128 for victory, the Renegades got off to an equally bad start and were 12 for 3 after four overs.

