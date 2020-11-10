Main

feeds RSS Atom

Dottin wins WT20 challenge

Tue, Nov 10, '20

 

Media Watch

Deandra Dottin always wished to play in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Today, she not only fulfilled that wish but is now a champion as well.

The Barbadian all-rounder today scored 20 of the Trailblazer’s 118 for 8 that was good enough to defeat Supernovas by 16 runs in Sharjah.

Dottin and Smriti Mandhana who top-scored with 68, shared in an opening stand of 17 before the Windies Women star was out in the 12th over, caught going for a big hit over deep midwicket off a Poonam Yadav delivery.

Their 50 partnership came up off just 38 deliveries with Mandhana doing the bulk of the scoring with 39.

Read more at SportsMax

comments 0 comments