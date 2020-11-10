Dottin wins WT20 challenge

Deandra Dottin always wished to play in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Today, she not only fulfilled that wish but is now a champion as well.

The Barbadian all-rounder today scored 20 of the Trailblazer’s 118 for 8 that was good enough to defeat Supernovas by 16 runs in Sharjah.

Dottin and Smriti Mandhana who top-scored with 68, shared in an opening stand of 17 before the Windies Women star was out in the 12th over, caught going for a big hit over deep midwicket off a Poonam Yadav delivery.

Their 50 partnership came up off just 38 deliveries with Mandhana doing the bulk of the scoring with 39.

