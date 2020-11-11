Chase Named Test Vice-Captain For NZ Tour

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

Roston Chase has been appointed West Indies Test vice-captain for the tour of New Zealand, according to reports yesterday.

The Daily Nation reported that Chase had replaced compatriot and long-serving opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite in the position for the Test series against the Black Caps.

“When I got the call from head coach Phil Simmons, he told me that he had a chat with the selectors and the board, and they agreed that I was the player for the vice-captaincy role for the tour,” he told the newspaper.

“At first, I was a bit shocked because I was never in that vice-captaincy capacity. Not even in a Barbados team. I was never a vice-captain, and I thought there were players in the team that has held those positions.

“I captained West Indies ‘A’ in a One-day series previously, so I guess they took it from there to nominate me for the position.”

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

2 comments