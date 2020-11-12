'Technically flawed Hope was never convincing Test batsman'

Barbados wicketkeeper-batsman Jamal Smith has labeled out-of-favour West Indies batsman Shai Hope as ‘technically flawed,’ and insisting he was never convinced by the player’s Test cricket batting strength, despite heroics in England.

The 27-year-old was recently dropped from the West Indies squad for the tour of New Zealand, after a nightmare run of form had seen the player averaging 19.48 since December 2017 and just 14.45 since February 2019.

On the England tour, the scene of his triumph three years ago, Hope averaged below 18 in a 2-1 defeat against England. Overall, his Test cricket average has slipped to around 26.27.

“He never suggested to me, even with the games where he scored those two wonderful 100s, as far as the red ball is concerned that he is a force to be reckoned with,” the former Combined Campuses and College’s player turned analyst told the Mason and Guest radio program.

