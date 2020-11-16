'No doubt about Keemo's talent'- WI bowling coach Estwick

West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick does not believe there should be any doubting the talent of all-rounder Keemo Paul but believes it is crucial to see the player getting more red-ball cricket under his belt.

The 22-year-old Paul has been included in a 15-man Test squad to face New Zealand this month. The player was previously invited for the team’s tour of England but along with Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, declined to participate for health reasons.

“Keemo is a very talented player, obviously he hasn’t played first-class cricket for a while because he has been with the West Indies and on the T20 circuit. It’s good to have him back to see where he is at. We have two first-class games coming up to see where he is at,” Estwick told members of the media.

