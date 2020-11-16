As the West Indies squad continues to prepare to take on New Zealand in three T2o Internationals and two Tests later this month, West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks said he is eagerly anticipating the challenge.

The 32-year-old Barbadian and his teammates are just a few days away from their first warm-up match against New Zealand ‘A’ at the Queenstown Events Centre on Thursday and then another at the same venue on November 25, two days before the first T20I at Eden Park on November 20.

“When I look at Test cricket here, I know that New Zealand is a tough team to beat at home but we are definitely looking forward to the challenge,” Brooks said.

“We are a unified unit and basically looking to play good cricket and make the region proud.”

