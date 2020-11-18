CWI president says growth possible in face of challenges

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt said the game in the Caribbean is “facing great challenges”, but there are opportunities for improvement and growth.

Skerritt said success for West Indies over the next two to 10 years is rooted in the commitment to the “cricket first” philosophy and “West Indian first” policy that he brought to the table following his election to the post of president.

“Great things can be achieved when the West Indian cricket community strives to think big and think differently, to collaborate and innovate together, and to put insularity and petty cricket politics to bed,” he said.

“Cricket still has a golden chance to drive transformative growth and secure its sustainable long-term future in our West Indian culture for several more decades to come.

