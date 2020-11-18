Former Test umpire has accused the ECB of institutionalized racism

Former Test umpire John Holder has accused the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) of institutionalized racism and is among those calling for an independent inquiry into the lack of non-white match officials in English cricket.

Holder, originally from Superlative, St George but resident in Britain for decades, enjoyed almost three decades as a professional umpire. He expressed concern that no non-white umpires have been appointed to the first-class list since 1992. He also claimed there has never been a non-white Pitch Liaison Officer, Cricket Liaison Officer, Match Referee, Umpires’ Mentor or Umpires’ Coach.

In partnership with Ismail Dawood, the former county player whose career in umpiring stalled when he could not gain promotion, Holder accused the ECB of “years of racism” and called for an independent QC-led investigation and an investigation from the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

“I’ve lived in England for 56 years,” John Holder told ESPNcricinfo. “And I can tell you, hand on heart, I have never experienced racism before. But when you look at these figures, when you understand what is going on, it is hard to reach any other conclusion.

