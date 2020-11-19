'Our bowlers need more to work with' - Chase

West Indies vice-captain Roston Chase has called on the team’s batting line-up to give more support to the bowling unit, particularly as it relates to putting up strong first innings performances.

Ahead of the start of the New Zealand tour, the Windies batting struggles have been well documented. In their previous series against England, the team’s batting average teetered at around 27.86 and that was one of the team’s best in recent years.

“What I would like to see improve overall is the batting of the team. I think that our bowlers have been doing brilliantly for us, but we have not been getting big enough scores for them to bowl at,” Chase told members of the media from the team’s training camp in New Zealand.

