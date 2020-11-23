Bravo says hundred less about the runs and more about spending time in the middle

Darren Bravo said challenging himself to bat for as long as possible was the key factor behind his century against New Zealand A on Saturday. The 31-year-old left-hand batter scored 135 for the West Indies who made 366 in response to New Zealand ‘A’s 308 for 3 declared.

In all Bravo batted for four hours and 39 minutes, faced 214 balls and hit 13 fours and five sixes, excellent preparation for the upcoming two Tests against New Zealand in early December. Bravo said the process was all about challenging himself to bat for as long as possible.

“Most importantly for me was spending time out in the middle,” he said while speaking virtually with media from Queenstown on Sunday.

