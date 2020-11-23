CWI willing to send 'best available' West Indies team to Bangladesh in January 2021

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt has given Bangladesh hope that they will be touring the country in January 2021 with the "best available" West Indies team, also hinting that the three-Test series might be reduced to two keeping the players' requirements in mind.

According to the ICC's Future Tours Programme, the tour was slotted for January 2021 featuring three Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is, with the Tests part of the World Test Championship. By the time this month ends, Bangladesh will be among the few Full Member teams to have not played international cricket since March.

"There has been an option to reduce from three to two Tests but it is not finalized yet," Skerritt told the Dhaka-based Maasranga TV. "It will be finalized within the next few days. The problem is [that] we have to look at it from all perspectives, that of Covid-19, scheduling and cost. These days, the pressures that Covid has brought to world cricket are significant in terms of revenue. We want to come to Bangladesh because we respect the relationship and the bilateral agreements that we have.

