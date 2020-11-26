Brathwaite's unbeaten 183 puts West Indies in command against NZ 'A'
Thu, Nov 26, '20
Kraigg Brathwaite produced an unbeaten hundred and Darren Bravo just missed out on his second of the tour as the West Indies compiled 353 for 3 against New Zealand ‘A’ on the opening day of the second warm-up match at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Thursday.
The Barbadian opener, who was on 183 at stumps shared an opening stand of 111 with John Campbell, who made a relatively brisk 45 from just 62 balls before he was bowled by Blair Tickner. The Jamaican struck eight boundaries during his 106-minute stay at the crease.
Bravo joined Brathwaite and together they mounted a 189-run stand that put New Zealand 'A' on the defensive. Brathwaite’s 100 came up in 139 balls during which he hit eight fours and a six. Bravo, picking up from where he left off in the first match, hit six fours while bringing up his 50 in 90 balls.
