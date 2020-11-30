A stature of Barbados and West Indies iconic fast bowler Sir Wes Hall was unveiled at Kensington Oval on Sunday night on the eve of the country’s 54 th year of independence.

The eight-foot tall statue created by 42-year-old fine artist Jason Hope was erected next to that of another Barbados and West Indies legend, Sir Garry Sobers.

The statue was unveiled by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during a ceremony attended by about 200 persons from Barbadian society including retired cricketers Ian Bradshaw, Vasbert Drakes, and Floyd Reifer as well as Barbados Cricket Association President Conde Riley and Roland Butcher.

Sir Wesley Hall’s children, Dr Kerry Hall, Sean Hall and Remi Hall were also in attendance.

“I want on behalf of the Government and the people of Barbados to salute you and to say to all of the others who helped to create that moment, that we will do all in our power as a government to continue to ensure that you will not only be honoured but that the legends of Barbados will not just remain as a cricketing legacy,” Prime Minister Mottley said.

