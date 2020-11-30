The Awards of the Decade, a special edition of the ICC annual awards, will celebrate and reward top performances in the sport from January 1, 2011 to October 7 this year from both the men’s and women’s game.

The ICC, the sport’s World governing body, said in a media release that the nominees for each of the categories have been determined by an awards nominations committee, according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period under review.

Former West Indies fast bowler and TV commentator, Ian Bishop, a member of the committee, said it was tough shortlisting the candidates for the awards.

“It is extremely challenging to shortlist any group of excellent players over an extended period,” he said.

