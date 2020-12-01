Do better, or youre done! - Windies T20 Captain Pollard issues ultimatum to players on attitude in games

Captain Kieron Pollard has issued a warning to teammates that they may be cut from the West Indies Twenty20 (T20) International team if their attitude to games does not change.

Pollard’s comments follow a 2-0 series defeat to hosts New Zealand after the third and final game in the series was abandoned on Monday morning because of rain.

The series provided valuable practice for the Windies, especially needed in a year where the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lengthy period of inactivity in the sport, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India next year.

But Pollard says the team’s performance shows that there is still much to do, especially regarding fielding, ahead of the tournament, where the Windies will be defending their title.

“Fielding is an attitude. That’s the only time it’s 11 versus two on the park,” Pollard said. “And if you don’t show the intent to want to do it, it’s going to be difficult.

