Windies T20 bowling a major concern, says Junior Bennett

Junior Bennett, the former Jamaica head coach, believes the West Indies bowling is the team's weakest link ahead of next year's Twenty20 (T20) Cricket World Cup.

“I think our bowling is our biggest challenge going into the World Cup,” he told the Jamaica Observer recently.

“We are not batting as well as we can at the moment, but we definitely have the batters to get the job done. I cannot say the same thing about our bowlers,” Bennett added, suggesting that selectors should “look at a few of our young quick bowlers” to fill the breach.

His comments came in the wake of the regional side's second-straight loss to New Zealand in the three-match T20 International series Down Under.

The hosts' latest win clinched them the series against West Indies who have appeared undercooked. Their bowling and fielding have both been substandard.

