'WI Test team in a good place' - Windies coach Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes the Test team is in a ‘good place’ ahead of the start of the two-match series against New Zealand, which bowls off on Wednesday.

The team’s tour of New Zealand began with a T20 series last week but they did not experience a lot of joy after being easily swept aside 2-0 by the Kiwis in a three-match series. Simmons, however, does not expect any follow-on negative effect for the four-day team and admits he has been encouraged by their performance in the warm-up games. The performances with the bat in the warm-up matches will have been particularly encouraging for the team, which saw the batting line-up post scores of 366 and 571.

“The T20 and the Tests are different. The Test team has done well in Queenstown and enjoyed a tough four-day game. Now, they are coming into the Test series with some confidence, especially with the batsmen and we have not had that in a while,” Simmons told windiescricket.

Read more at SportsMax

3 comments