Andre Russell has been lighting up the Lankan Premier League with both bat and ball delighting his many fans around the world.

However, not everyone is happy that the Jamaican is playing in Sri Lanka after declining an invitation to represent the West Indies during the recent T20 series in New Zealand where the West Indies lost 2-0. The third match was washed out.

Among them is former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose, who believes Cricket West Indies, needs to review its decision to allow players like Russell to represent the regional side only when it suits them to do so. CWI CEO Johnny Grave recently explained that Russell received a No-Objection Certificate to play in the Lankan Premier League because the player does not a centralized contract with CWI.

That situation has rankled the fast-bowling great.

“The guys who are in control, in authority, have to decide to make some serious decisions and stick with it for the cricket to move forward. I think that we are going about this thing too casual. Guys can do what they feel, come into the team when they feel like, go to ply their trade to the different franchises, leave West Indies cricket for dead and then come back into the team,” Ambrose said while speaking on Mason & Guest radio show in Barbados on Tuesday.

Read more at SportsMax