Cricket West Indies has been awarded the 2020 Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in conjunction with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The CWI were selected for their courage in sending both their Men’s and Women’s teams to tour England in 2020, a year when the Covid-19 pandemic has caused such major disruption not only to the international cricketing calendar, but to everyday life, they said.

The award singles out Cricket West Indies for their efforts, but both MCC and the BBC placed on record their admiration for the Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket Ireland and Cricket Australia for overcoming logistical challenges to send their Men’s teams to play England.

“In addition, none of these tours would have been possible without the determination of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and everyone involved in the herculean effort to host international cricket in this extraordinary year,” MCC and BBC said in their statement.

