We just weren't good enough - Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder was scathing in his assessment of his team’s performance following their innings and 134-run defeat inside four days to New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday night. (Caribbean time).

Resuming on 196 for 6 following on after being bowled out for 138 in their first innings, the West Indies showed some fight with a 155-run seventh-wicket partnership between Jermaine Blackwood and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. However, once Joseph was dismissed for a career-best 86, the West Indies fell away to inevitable defeat.

Blackwood scored only his second Test century (104) in one of the few bright moments for the West Indies. His was the eighth wicket to fall as the home side closed in for the kill.

Afterwards, a frustrated captain held nothing back.

“We just weren't good enough. We passed the bat quite a few times but credit to Kane, he made us toil,” said Holder who tried to find a few positives to highlight.

“We still had some positive stuff with our bowling unit. Our batting wasn't good enough. I have to congratulate Blackwood and Joseph for their innings. But quite frankly our top-order needs to do better.

2 comments