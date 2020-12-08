The 29-year-old all-rounder was speaking in the wake of his side’s heavy innings and 134-run defeat to the Black Caps inside four days on Sunday, with the tourists’ battings struggling to cope with the hosts’ five-pronged seam attack on a grassy pitch at Seddon Park.

West Indies were dismissed for 138 in their first innings and forced to follow on by 381 runs, were bowled out in their second innings for 247.

“Not making an excuse but we’ve not had these kinds of pitches in the Caribbean for a long time and if we could probably have a few more conditions in the Caribbean to replicate such conditions here in New Zealand and maybe Australia where you get a bit more bounce and carry, then more often than not guys would get accustomed to seeing it,” Holder told reporters.

Read more at Barbados Today