Hero CPL wins Best Use of Social Media at International Sports Awards

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has won the award for “Best Use of Social Media” from the prestigious International Sports Convention (ISC) for the league’s social media and content strategy during 2020 at the annual International Sports Awards.

The tournament took place between 18 August and 10 September 2020, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic it was played behind closed doors. Because of this, the use of social media to keep fans engaged was more important than ever. CPL achieved great results, with over one million new followers added and over 300 million social media video views achieved during the tournament period alone.

