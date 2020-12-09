In a frank assessment of the team’s performance in last week’s heavy loss in the opening Test, Barbadian Estwick on Wednesday reminded his side that Test cricket was a tough game which offered “no hiding place”, and unless they were prepared to be mentally tough and scrap hard, they would find themselves on the losing side once again.

West Indies lost the opening Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton by an innings and 134 runs inside four days after two shocking batting performances.

“You’ve got to be prepared to work hard. The bowlers have got to be prepared to bowl long spells – a lot of overs – the batsmen have got to be prepared to bat for a very, very long time,” Estwick contended.

Read more at Barbados Today