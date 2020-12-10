CWI and Cricket Australia celebrate 60th anniversary of famous Tied Test

Cricket Australia and the Cricket West Indies marked the 60th anniversary of the “Tied Test” at the Gabba with an international video conference featuring Alan Davidson, Neil Harvey, Lance Gibbs and Peter Lashley, all of whom played a role in one of the most celebrated matches in history.

Earl Eddings, Chair of Cricket Australia, paid tribute to all those who took part in the famous Brisbane Test of 1960-61 and the enduring bond between the two cricketing sides.

“The first Tied Test, which began 60 years ago today at the Gabba, will forever be regarded as one of the greatest matches ever played,” Eddings said.

“When Joe Solomon ran out Ian Meckiff for the final wicket, the cricketing world stood captivated and a famous rivalry was born.

“There were heroes on both sides. For the West Indies, Sir Garfield Sobers hit a sublime first innings century, Sir Frank Worrell struck half-centuries in both innings and Wes Hall claimed nine wickets for the match.

“For the Australians, Norm O’Neill starred with 181 first innings and Alan Davidson, in one of the great all-round performances, took 11 wickets for the match and top-scored with 80 in the second innings.

“In the Caribbean as in Australia, the Tied Test is regarded as a seminal sporting moment defined by tremendous skill, fierce determination and a spirit of friendship that endures to this day.

“It took 83 years for Test cricket to produce its first ever tie. It will be remembered for eternity.”

Ricky Skerritt, President of Cricket West Indies, said matches between the two cricket nations have always been keenly contested and the mutual respect and rivalry is alive today in the pursuit for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy. Skerritt added that the West Indies looked forward to hosting the Aussies in 2021.

“Remembering the first ever Tied Test match from 60 years ago is a celebration of the greatness of Test cricket,” Skerritt said. “It also reminds us that astute leadership, teamwork, and a never-say-die attitude are the same key qualities still required for Test match success today.”

West Indies Squad: Sir Frank Worrell (captain), Sir Conrad Hunte, Cammie Smith, Rohan Kanhai, Sir Garfield Sobers, Joe Solomon, Peter Lashley, Gerry Alexander, Sir Wes Hall, Sonny Ramadhin, Alf Valentine, Lance Gibbs, Chester Watson, Seymour Nurse, Jackie Hendricks, Tom Dewdney

Australia Team: Richie Benaud (captain), Colin McDonald, Bobby Simpson, Neil Harvey, Norman O’Neill, Les Favell, Ken MacKay, Alan Davidson, Wally Grout, Ian Meckiff, Lindsay Kline.

