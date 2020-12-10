The Caribbean side suffered a heavy innings and 134-run defeat before lunch on last Sunday’s fourth day of the first Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton following two shocking batting collapses, to fall 1-0 behind in the two-match series.

And with the second Test bowling off Friday (6 pm, Thursday, Eastern Caribbean time), Holder said it was important West Indies were in the right frame of the night, if they were to steal a share of the series in Wellington.

“We’ve got to be confident. There’s no point coming into this game if we’re not confident,” the Barbadian all-rounder told a media conference on Thursday.

“We’ve all got a part to play and we’ve all got a role to play. And more or less, we’ve just got to slow it down. We’ve got to be a little bit more patient, a little bit more clearly than we were in the first Test match, and just make sure that we head into this game with a good frame of mind.

Read more at Barbados Today