New Zealand sweep series as Windies plunge to innings defeat

Despite a maiden Test half century from Joshua Da Silva, the West Indies lost the second Test against New Zealand by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington.

It was a much better batting performance from the West Indies in their second innings, bowled out for 317, their best total of the series.

The loss means the West Indies lost the two-match series 2-0.

Resuming on 244 for 6, still needing 85 to make New Zealand bat again, West Indies lost their first wicket of the day in the second over with the score of 252.

Read more at SportsMax

2 comments