West Indies captain Jason Holder believes he is beginning to sound like a scratched record when it comes to explaining why his team keeps on losing, and losing badly.

He was commentating post-match Sunday after the West Indies fell to defeat by an innings and 12 runs to New Zealand, who swept the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by an innings and 134 runs.

On Sunday, Holder made 61, John Campbell 68 and debutant Joshua da Silva 57 as the West Indies posted 317, their best score of the series, but they were unable to overcome the damage done over the first two days of the match.

"Disappointing, but the fight in the second innings was what we were looking for, should've done in the first game. We created opportunities but let some of them off,” said a frustrated Holder, who found some positives amidst the ashes of defeat."

