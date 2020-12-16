Blackwood unscathed in NZ Test averages

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Jermaine Blackwood has topped West Indies batting averages for a second-straight tour, the only specialist Caribbean side batsman to emerge unscathed from the dismal two-Test series against the Black Caps.

The 29-year-old scored 216 runs at an average of 54 and was the only real bright spot as West Indies lost both Tests inside four days by an innings.

Blackwood, an attacking right-hander, was the sole West Indies batsman to pass 200 runs with the next best being opener John Campbell with 110 runs.

The Jamaican Blackwood's 104 in the second innings of the opening Test in Hamilton was the only time a West Indies batsman saw triple figures in the series.

Despite his knock, West Indies lost by an innings and 134 runs before lunch on the penultimate day.

He followed that up with 69 in the first innings of last weekend's second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington when the Caribbean side slumped to an inning and 12-run defeat.

