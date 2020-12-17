WI Players Not Hungry Enough  Sir Curtly

Fast-bowling legend Sir Curtly Ambrose has questioned the hunger and desire shown by West Indies on the recent tour of New Zealand.

The 57-year-old, a former assistant coach with the Caribbean side, said urgency among the players had been lacking and was seen in the way the team fielded and batted in both Tests.

West Indies lost each Test by an innings inside four days to extend their dire record of not having won a Test series on New Zealand soil in a quarter of a century.

“The guys are not looking hungry enough. I could be totally wrong – I’m just talking from what I have seen – but they don’t look hungry,” said Sir Curtly, who dominated his era with 405 wickets from 98 Tests.

“They don’t seem to have that type of passion and the pride and the will to win. It seems as if they just go out there, hoping that New Zealand will just fall apart and we can win the game. It doesn’t work like that.

“You have to go out there and command respect, you have to show New Zealand we’re in for business, and I don’t really see that. We sit back and just wait for something to happen, and that’s not the way we West Indians play cricket. We like to be in control.”

