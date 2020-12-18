Bradshaw backs Holder to remain as captain

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Under-fire Test Captain Jason Holder has received strong support from former West Indies all-rounder Ian Bradshaw, who says his fellow Barbadian should remain in charge for next month's tour of Bangladesh.

Holder has led the Test squad for five years, but his leadership has again come under increased scrutiny following an abysmal tour of New Zealand where his side lost both Tests by an innings inside four days.

The losses were two of four in five Tests this year after West Indies went down 2-1 to England in a three-Test tour last July.

Holder's personal performances were also disappointing, failing to take a wicket in 58 overs on tour and scoring a sole half-century in gathering 103 runs at an average of 34.

“I would continue with Jason at this time. We've just replaced him as [one-day captain] so he's just the Test captain,” Bradshaw told Starcom Radio's Mason and Guest cricket radio show.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

1 comments