Squad for Bangladesh tour to be named next week  Grave

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Selectors are scheduled to announce the squad for the tour of Bangladesh early next week, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has confirmed.

He said CWI was in the final stages of discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and once that was concluded, he expected Chief Selector Roger Harper to announce the approximately 25-member squad for the two Tests and three One-Day Internationals.

However, unlike the England tour last July and the tour of New Zealand earlier this month, there will be no reserves included in the contingent, largely because of the brevity of the series.

“It's a shorter tour, and we've also got the ODI players there should we need to extend anyone's stay if there were significant injury to any of the players through the one-day series or as we prepare for the Test matches,” Grave said.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

0 comments