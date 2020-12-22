Pollard appointed Red Force skipper for Super50

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has been named to lead Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in next month's Regional Super50 in Antigua.

The 33-year-old replaces leg-spinning all-rounder Imran Khan, who led the side in last year's tournament when Red Force were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Pollard missed last year's tournament while away on international duty with West Indies against India and Afghanistan.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) President Azim Bassarath said Pollard's appointment would be a huge filip for Red Force.

“We at the TTCB think that Kieron continues to be a great servant of the game of cricket and will continue to mentor and play a crucial role in passing on his vast knowledge to the youngsters who he believes have a bright future with the right mindset and application,” said Bassarath.

