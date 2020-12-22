Player safety enhanced by strict travel protocols  Mansingh

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A member of Cricket West Indies' medical advisory committee, Dr Akshai Mansingh, has backed the travel and COVID-19 quarantine protocols put in place for the upcoming Bangladesh tour and believe players will not be placed at any unnecessary risk while on international duty.

The Caribbean side is set to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 for three One-Day Internationals and two Tests, on a series that runs until February 15, their third tour amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Only Sunday, Bangladesh recorded 1,153 new COVID-19 cases to surpass the half-million infection mark to 500,713. There were also 38 new deaths taking the toll to 7,280.

But Dr. Mansingh, who toured Bangladesh as part of an inspection team ahead of the tour, also warned that while the bio-secure bubble would keep players isolated from the general population, the bubble required “everybody playing their part”.

“When we toured England, England was one of the most infected countries in the world with the highest rate of infection, but the conditions were different, in that, what we had in England was what we call a contained bubble where everything was contained in a ground,” Dr Mansingh said in a radio interview here.

