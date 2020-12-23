Bennett: Fragility of Windies batting could see Bonner make Test debut against Bangladesh

FORMER Jamaica cricket coach Junior Bennett believes the fragility of the West Indies batting line-up could see Nkrumah Bonner make his Test debut in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Bonner, 31, was a member of the reserve group of players for the summer tour of England and the recent trip to New Zealand.

The Caribbean side lost 1-2 and 0-2, respectively, with the batting found woefully wanting during both series, giving rise to calls that the Jamaican middle-order batsman is long overdue his big break.

“The selection panel must be thinking about giving Bonner a chance in the next series based on his performances in the last first-class season and the fact that he toured with the team to England and New Zealand and did not get an opportunity,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

