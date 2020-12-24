Sir Vivian Richards sees much promise in Joshua Da Silva

Joshua Da Silva might have only played in one Test match, but according to one of the greatest batsmen of all time, the young Trinidadian's more experienced counterparts could learn a thing or two from the greenhorn wicketkeeper/batsman.

Called to the West Indies squad to replace the injured Shane Dowrich, the 22-year-old Da Silva got off to an inauspicious start in his Test debut which came recently against New Zealand.

After looking at ease in the middle, a moment of indecision cost him his wicket.

“I think some of these guys should have a look at him and see how simple he keeps his game because even for the period I saw him at the crease he was compact, not flashy and had the bat coming down with all kinds of flashiness,” Sir Vivian told the Antigua Observer in a recent interview.

