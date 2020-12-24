Selectors should experiment with Permaul for Bangladesh tour, says Perreira

WITH the West Indies recent struggles on the tour of New Zealand, veteran cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira believes that several changes should be considered ahead of the tour to Bangladesh.



West Indies wrapped up their New Zealand tour earlier this month when they were soundly beaten by an innings and 12 runs inside four days, to lose the series 2-0 following a similar innings loss in the opening Test.



The Caribbean side also suffered a sound thrashing in the preceding three-match T20 International series, and after widespread disappointment, where they failed to impress, Perreira is of the opinion that the selectors must make brave selection decisions.“Based on Bangladesh spinning conditions, I don’t expect Roach (Kemar), with the passing of his father to turn around and go to Bangladesh, and it will not be wise for Gabriel (Shannon) to go where conditions really do not suit his fast-bowling.



“I think Shepherd (Romario) has shown both sides of the game, so he could be a major asset to Jason Holder, who along with Alzarri Joseph and Chemar Holder should be completing the fast-bowling unit,” Perreira told Chronicle Sport.

