I never lost belief in myself - John Campbell

West Indies and Jamaica opening batsman John Campbell is back home and reflecting on what he says has been a tough few months, following tours of England and most recently, New Zealand.

In a few weeks, Campbell could be back in action with the West Indies team when they embark on their third away tour in less than a year, this time in Bangladesh for three One Day Internationals (ODI) and two Test matches.

The left-hander could consider himself fortunate if he makes the trip to Bangladesh, having registered modest numbers on the recent tour of New Zealand where he scored 222 runs in four Test innings at an average of 27.50.

A last innings 68 in the second and final Test in Wellington may have prompted the selectors to continue investing in the St Mary native, who has represented the West Indies at all levels.

For Campbell, the New Zealand series was a difficult and eye-opening tour for everyone.

“It was a tough tour for us and I think we started too slowly,” Campbell told The Gleaner. “We took too long to get accustomed to the conditions and we weren’t as consistent with our execution as we wanted to be as a team.”

