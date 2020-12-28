'I need more 100s' - Blackwood looking to build on good run of form
West Indies batsman, Jermaine Blackwood, is looking to build on his current run of good form and identified performing at a consistently high level for the regional team as his next target.
The 29-year-old Blackwood was one of the few bright spots for the Windies on a dismal tour of New Zealand that was capped off by massive innings defeats in a two-Test series.
Blackwood, however, managed to do something the majority of his teammates could not and that is score runs. The Jamaica-born batsman crafted a determined 104 in the first innings, of the first match, forming a valuable partnership down the order with bowler Alzarri Joseph. In the second Test, he scored 69, a high score for the second-match batting line-up.
While acknowledging the achievement, the batsman has insisted there is plenty of hard work to be done.
“I did well but it wasn’t enough, because we still lost the two-Test games. So, I think going forward I need to do better so I can actually win some games for my team,” Blackwood told the Mason and Guest radio program.
