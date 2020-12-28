Jackie Hendricks Backs Phil Simmons

Former West Indies wicketkeeper, Jackie Hendricks, has thrown his support behind head coach Phil Simmons, despite the Caribbean side’s recent whitewash on the tour of New Zealand.

West Indies were thrashed by an innings in both Tests in Hamilton and Wellington, with both matches finishing before lunch on the respective fourth days.

The preceding three-match Twenty20 series also failed to produce any good fortune for West Indies as New Zealand came with a 2-0 series win.

While conceding he was bemused by the Windies form, Hendricks said he believed Trinidadian Simmons was the right man to lead the side.

“I am very [disappointed]. I thought we would have done a lot better than the results turned out [to be],” the former Jamaica Cricket Association president and Cricket West Indies (CWI) director said. “I really don’t know what the answer to it is. I have every confidence in Phil Simmons as the coach and I think he has the right formula but I don’t know why things aren’t working out.”

