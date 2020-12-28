Skerritt Looks Forward To Better 2021

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Ricky Skerritt, is upbeat about the regional side’s prospects and is confident that the entity will have an exciting and entertaining 2021.

Skerritt, the former West Indies team manager, who was appointed president in March of 2019, told The Sunday Gleaner that the current year has been more than just challenging, with the organization suffering severe financial losses, due to the impact of the global pandemic.

“The year 2020 has been an extremely challenging year for West Indies cricket. It was heavily dominated by the unprecedented global pandemic, which paralyzed cricket operations everywhere and scared West Indian players, coaches, and fans alike with the risk of infection,” said Skerritt.

“Although the withdrawal from selection by some players and a shortage of match-readiness were potential setbacks to team performance, we co-pioneered the concept of a ‘bio-safe bubble’ to minimize risk and allow CWI to meet our overseas obligations,” he added.

